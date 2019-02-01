Meghan Markle Shows Off the Perfect Way to Wear a Dress for Winter

Meghan Markle's maternity style keeps getting better and better!

The Duchess of Sussex, who is expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry, stepped out for another royal appearance on Friday, looking as chic as ever in Bristol, England.

The former Suits star turned heads in a silk-chiffon, Oscar de la Renta dress, which she paired with the Sarah Flint Marina Boot in Olive Crosta Leather ($695, sarahflint.com). Whether you're an expectant mom or not, this long hemline with tall boots combo is the perfect way to style a dress for winter.

MARC GIDDINGS/AFP/Getty Images

For extra chilly weather, throw on a peacoat and tightly wrap a scarf around your neck, just like Meghan did before heading inside the Bristol Old Vic Theatre. Add an extra pop of color by matching your purse to your boots. Meghan chose a small Ralph Lauren clutch that perfectly complemented her footwear.

Terry Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The 37-year-old royal is a longtime fan of Sarah Flint, rocking the brand over 30 times in recent years. Her favorite styles include the Jay Pump, Grear Sandal and Perfect Pump, all of which she's worn to various royal engagements.

To see more of Meghan's fabulous maternity style, click through the slideshow below:

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Brave the Snowy Weather for Bristol Visit

Meghan Markle Is the Epitome of Elegance in All-Black Outfit and Top Knot

The Wearable Trend Meghan Markle, Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin & More Are Loving Right Now