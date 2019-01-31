Meghan Markle Is the Epitome of Elegance in All-Black Outfit and Top Knot
Meghan Markle debuts a new bun!
On Thursday, the 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex arrived at City, University of London to meet with students and academics. The visit marks Markle's first visit in her new role as Patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, an organization that brings universities, academics and students together from around the world to advance knowledge, promote understanding, broaden minds and improve lives.
Markle -- who is pregnant with her and husband Prince Harry's first child -- arrived to the university sporting a black pleated dress, a black Givenchy coat and nude heels.
With minimal makeup and a sleek top knot, Markle was glowing as she arrived at the university to cheers from the massive crowd.
Fans of the Duchess' style may remember this coat. She previously wore the outerwear to a Remembrance Day Service in November.
University students were thrilled to have the expectant mother visit their school, with many taking to social media to express their excitement surrounding her visit.
Markle's university visit comes a day after she went to London's National Theatre, which marked her first time there since becoming the royal patron of the organization.
The same day, her husband, Prince Harry, gave a passionate speech at the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, mentioning the couple’s impending bundle of joy.
"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” the 34-year-old royal said.
