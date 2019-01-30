Meghan Markle Glows in Stunning Maternity Dress and Minimal Makeup

Meghan Markle had the epitome of a pregnancy glow on Wednesday!

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out looking gorgeous at London’s National Theatre in her first official visit since becoming the royal patron of the organization.

For the event, Meghan wore a fitted off-white Brandon Maxwell maternity dress that flared out at the bottom with a matching blazer. She also carried a Carolina Herrera clutch purse and sported Aquazzura heels. She wore her hair up in her signature bun and had an undeniable glow with some natural makeup.

Kensington Palace announced earlier this month that Meghan was taking over the patronage from Queen Elizabet II this year as one of her first four patronages in 2019.

WireImage

Getty Images

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old former Suits star watched a workshop of members of the Pericles company, which creates acts of theater and community for people of all ages. She also met with craftsmen and women who work behind-the-scenes on the productions.

Earlier in the day, her husband, Prince Harry, gave a passionate speech at the Commonwealth Youth Roundtable, mentioning the couple’s impending bundle of joy.

"As someone who is about to become a father, I am acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation,” the 34-year-old royal said.

Meghan is due to give birth to the couple’s first child at the end of April. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry Speaks About Impending Fatherhood in Passionate Speech

Meghan Markle Not Expected to Return for 'Suits' Final Season, Creator Says

Kate Middleton Channels Meghan Markle’s Style During Scotland Visit With Prince William

Related Gallery