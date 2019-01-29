Kate Middleton is taking a page out of Meghan Markle’s Scottish style book!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited Dundee, Scotland, on Tuesday with her husband, Prince William, where she was spotted wearing a familiar tartan color scheme.

Middleton rocked a navy and emerald green plaid Alexander McQueen coat dress for the outing, pairing it with a matching green Manu Atelier purse. She looked stunning with her long locks curled and down as she visited the V&A Dundee.

The look was very reminiscent of a look Meghan Markle, Kate’s sister-in-law, sported in her first official trip to Edinburgh, Scotland, in mid-February last year. At the time, the soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex wowed in a plaid Burberry coat of almost identical colors to Kate's outfit.

At Tuesday’s event, William and Kate opened V&A Dundee, Scotland’s first design museum, and greeted members of the public on the waterfront. They also met with workers from the Dundee Michelin factory, who are working to repurpose the site and ensure new employment opportunities in the area.

Dundee is not far from St. Andrews, where William and Kate first met and fell in love at university.

