When it comes to being a mom, Kate Middleton says she isn't immune to the challenges.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited the charity Family Action on Tuesday, an organization that provides a range of community support for children and families in South London. During the visit, she launched a new national support line and also got candid about not always having it all together when it comes to raising her three kids -- 5-year-old George, 3-year-old Charlotte and 9-month-old Louis.

“It’s so hard," she acknowledged. "You get a lot of support with the baby as a mother particularly in the early days, but after the age of one, it falls away. After that, there isn’t a huge amount -- lots of books to read."

“Everybody experiences the same struggle,” she continued.

The duchess also spoke to young carers about how they cope with the pressures of school and caring for their families.

This isn't the first time Kate has been candid about the struggles of being a mom. In 2017, she admitted to feeling lonely at times during her visit with both her husband, Prince William, and her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to the Global Academy in West London

"Yes, it is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated," she said. "But, so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through."

"It is being brave enough ... to reach out to those around you," she added.

Last November, William also said having children had deeply affected his mental health, specifically when it came to his time working as an air ambulance pilot and dealing with traumatic cases involving kids.

"The relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge,” he said during a discussion about mental health at the This Can Happen conference in London. "And I started feeling things that I’ve never felt before. And I got very sad and very down about this particular family.”

"You start to take away bits of the job and keep them in your body," he continued. "And of course, you don’t want to share with your loved ones because you just don’t want to bring that sort of stuff home.”

