Prince William and Kate Middleton are keeping it casual for this year's holiday card!

On Friday, Kensington Palace released the precious photo of Kate and William with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. In the image, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are dressed down in jeans and sweaters while lounging on a large tree branch with their kids, who are all smiling and letting their personalities shine through.

A grinning Louis is lounging on -- and coordinating with -- his mom in the photo. The 7-month-old royal sports dark bottoms, a gray pullover and white collared shirt, while mom Kate, 36, is wearing a near identical look, switching out the gray pullover in favor of one that's light brown and sporting jeans as well.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Charlotte -- in a blue sweater and dark skirt -- brings her signature sass in the pic, flashing an adorable smirk as she wraps her arms around her mom and dad.

As for Prince George, he's rambunctious as ever in the shot! Wearing gray pants, a brown sweater and a pink collared shirt, the 5-year-old appears to be mid-laugh as he holds onto his dad and kicks one Wellies-clad foot in the air.

Perhaps the most casual of the group is William, who opted for a blue flannel shirt and dark jeans. The 36-year-old patriarch couldn't look happier as his family gather around him.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family," Kensington Palace wrote on Instagram. "The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year."

Also on Friday, Kensington Palace released Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday card. In a stunning black-and-white snap from their wedding reception, the then-newlyweds are glowing. With their backs to the camera and fireworks going off, the romance of the pic is perfect for their first holiday card as a married couple.

The holiday photos come in the midst of rumors that there's tension between the royal couples. However, ET's royal expert Katie Nicholl says that any feud between the brothers and their wives will not effect Christmas.

"The four of them will be at Sandringham for Christmas Day hosted by the Queen," Nicholl tells ET. "But of course the Queen and her family, perhaps in many ways no different that other families, there are feuds, there are rifts."

"For Christmas day at least, William and Harry are going to have to bury the hatchet, put a few wobbles behind them. It's not like they're not talking, they're still incredibly close as brothers. There have been fall outs, there has been tension," Nicholl continues. "Christmas is a good time for good will and forgiveness so let's hope we see the princes do just that."

