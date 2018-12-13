Royals, they're just like us!

While Meghan Markle has been the one breaking royal protocol lately -- with her dark nail polish and selfies with fans -- Kate Middleton made headlines on Thursday for a move that shocked some onlookers.

As seen in an Instagram video posted by a fan in London, England, the Duchess of Cambridge made an appearance at Buckingham Palace this week, driving herself to the iconic location.

The mother of three appeared to be in good spirits while making her way through the gates of the palace, smiling and waving to fans.

Back in September, Meghan caused a similar stir when she was photographed closing the door of a luxury vehicle. While it's typically royal protocol to have others open and close the door for you, the former Suits star took it upon herself to complete the simple gesture, one Kate has done on several occasions:

