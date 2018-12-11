Patron Kate!

Shortly before Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Tuesday, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge has become the official patron of the hospital.

The mother of three, who is known for her focus on both children’s charities and art history, already has 17 patronages under her stylish belt.

On Tuesday morning, Kate and William visited the hospital where they were greeted by staff and patients. Kate continued her festive streak in a forest green polka dot L.K. Bennett dress. While there, the 36-year-old royal was handed a bouquet of white flowers by a sweet little girl outside of the hospital.

Kate Middleton joins some of the children as they take part in Christmas-themed activities during a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Dec. 11, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

“We are absolutely delighted and deeply honored the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to become our patron,” Marian Ridley, director of Evelina London, said in a statement. “The Duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and Her Royal Highness’ support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients.”

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives for a visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Dec. 11, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

While Kate is taking on new responsibilities, her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, is still working on her plans for patronages in 2019. She recently visited King’s College in London to take part in a discussion about higher education.

On Monday night, the Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's first child, also surprised guests at the 2018 British Fashion Awards when she showed up to honor her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller.

