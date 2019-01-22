Kate Middleton is stepping out in style for a good cause!

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge visited the Family Action’s Lewisham base on Tuesday, rocking a beautiful pine green belted Beulah London dress.

The frock retails for £550 or around $710, and the brand supports women in India by helping to create sustainable jobs. She paired the look with matching green velvet heels and a velvet clutch.

The charitable clothing brand was an appropriate pick for Kate’s outing as she set off to visit the Family Action charity.

The organization provides a range of community support for children and families in South London, and is celebrating 150 years of service. Middleton is working on a project to establish what else can be done in Britain to make a positive difference in the lives of children by focusing on their early years.

GC Images

GC Images

Kate launched a new helpline, “FamilyLine," for family members having trouble opening up at home. It goes along with the royals' Heads Together foundation, which focuses on mental health and awareness.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Still in the 'Early Stage' of Friendship

Kate Middleton Rewears Magenta Skirt Suit From Two Years Ago to Royal Opera House

Kate Middleton Chats With Schoolchildren About Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Love of the Outdoors

Related Gallery