Kate Middleton is marvelous in magenta!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on Wednesday in a bright purple buttoned Oscar de la Renta skirt suit teamed with black tights, Rupert Sanderson patent leather pumps and an Aspinal of London croc top-handle bag on her way to the Royal Opera House in London.

Middleton visited the costume department of the iconic performing arts venue to learn about textile manufacturing, design and craftsmanship by meeting the experts who work in the industry.

Fay Fullerton, @RoyalOperaHouse’s Head of Costume, shows The Duchess ballet costumes during today’s visit to Covent Garden – which are especially designed to allow dancers to move freely. #RoyalOperaHousepic.twitter.com/yKIxXCYOze — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

She also met the Royal Ballet's principal dancers, Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera, Tomas Mock and Vadim Muntagirov. Cuthbertson performed a dance as Middleton watched on.

The Duchess meets @TheRoyalBallet Principal Dancers @LondonBallerina Lauren Cuthbertson, Laura Morera, Tomas Mock and @VMuntagirov, who discuss some of the challenges of dancing in costumes. #RoyalOperaHousepic.twitter.com/tVWjD35HaM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2019

Does her outfit look familiar? The duchess actually wore the skirt suit back in February 2017 while attending the Guild of Health Writers conference with her husband, Prince William. The ladylike set, from the line's fall 2015 collection, comes with a hefty price tag of $3480. Multiple rewears are necessary, we think!

