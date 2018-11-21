Prince William Says Having Children Deeply Affected His Mental Health

Prince William is one of many parents who knows that having kids can change everything.

The 36-year-old Duke of Cambridge joined in a discussion about mental health on Tuesday in London at the This Can Happen conference, where he opened up about his time as an air ambulance pilot, which he did both before and after he and his wife, Kate Middleton, welcomed their three children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 6 months.

Noting that he “never thought” his job would affect him “too much,” William revealed that this changed once he became a father and "worked several times on traumatic jobs involving children."

"The relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge,” the royal admitted. "And I started feeling things that I’ve never felt before. And I got very sad and very down about this particular family.”

He noted that it became hard for him not to take his work home with him, saying, "You start to take away bits of the job and keep them in your body. And of course, you don’t want to share with your loved ones because you just don’t want to bring that sort of stuff home.”

The Duke of Cambridge, his wife, Kate, and his brother, Prince Harry, have made mental health their focus for the last few years, creating the Heads Together initiative to help shoot down the stigmas surrounding mental health awareness and treatment.

Harry has been open in the past about seeking treatment following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997. For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Go on a Double Date With Kate Middleton and Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit The BBC to Combat Cyberbullying

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton & Prince William Arrive to Prince Charles' 70th Birthday Party

Related Gallery