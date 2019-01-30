Beauties in beige!

Stars like Meghan Markle, Rihanna, Hailey Baldwin and Eiza Gonzalez all wore monochrome beige outfits in the span of two days. Wearing the neutral hue head to toe is a huge trend for spring and celebs are already rocking various shades of the color in the chicest ways.

The Duchess of Sussex was absolutely glowing in a blush pink beige blazer and fit-and-flare dress by designer and Project Runway judge Brandon Maxwell while visiting The National Theatre in London on Wednesday. The pregnant royal coordinated the look with matching suede Aquazzura lace-up pumps and white Carolina Herrera clutch. We love how Markle finished it off with a sleek updo to center the focus on her elegant ensemble.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On the previous night, RiRi stepped out en route to dinner in New York City, rocking an evening version of Markle's outfit. The pop star donned a cream-colored Y Project oversized blazer, matching slinky satin slip and strappy sandals with white Fendi top-handle bag. The sliver of skin, chain necklace and red lip gave the polished ensemble a sexy touch.

Jackson Lee/GC Images

Eiza Gonzalez wore the trend earlier on Tuesday in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival via a tan beige turtleneck and trouser by Max Mara, topped off with a matching Tory Burch coat -- an outfit we immediately want to wear to the office.

Hailey Baldwin was also spotted in the monochromatic look. The model looked cozy and warm in a long checked Maison Margiela coat, Chloe cashmere sweater-and-jogger set, scarf and sneakers all in beige.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Baldwin's husband, Justin Bieber, is also jumping on the beige train. After many teases on Instagram, the singer just launched his clothing line, Drew, which is brimming with plenty of beige athleisure, skate-inspired street style pieces.

Try the versatile, universally flattering tonal trend by shopping our favorite beige picks ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Zara Soft Touch Shirt $26

Bloomingdale's

Aqua Scalloped Faux Suede Sheath Dress $78, Sale $28

Oak + Fort

Oak + Fort Cardigan 2956 $88

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Long Double Breasted Blazer $129

Topshop

Topshop Henley High Ankle Boots $170

Aje

Aje Carolyn Trouser $295

Need Supply Co.

NEED Stella Asymmetrical Coat $345

