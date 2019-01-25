These 5 Bag Trends Are Going to Rule Spring

It's never too early to shop for next season.

New styles are already popping up at retailers and it's getting us in the mood for spring. One accessory we can't wait to update? Bags.

Spring is promising fun iterations of carryalls that experiment with bright colors and shapes that'll make your outfit, not be something of an afterthought. Classics such as the bucket bag are modernized with a more defined silhouette that's anything but basic. Nostalgia continues to be a notable theme as '90s favorites make a return by way of beads and baguettes. All in all, we're excited to up our accoutrement game.

Get ahead by scoring yourself a bag you'll soon be seeing everywhere and shop our editor-approved options ahead.

The New Bucket

Forget drawstring bucket bags. The updated bucket is structured and cool with an array of strap choices from wristlet loop to shapely handle to bows.

Topshop

Topshop Cuba Crocodile Cross Body Bag $40

Cuyana

Cuyana Wide Strap Mini Bucket Bag $150

Donni

Donni Ciao Bucket Bag $184

Beaded

Spring calls for light-hearted, playful vibes and nothing will incorporate this feeling into your look more than a beaded number. We predict it'll be the new straw bag.

Bloomingdale's

Aqua Samira Striped Beaded Tote $48

Free People

Free People She's So Fun Beaded Bucket Bag $58

Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Cora Clutch $158

Sleek Satchel

Elegant, ladylike flap-top handle styles will become a staple for the office. Opt for trendy finishes à la shiny tortoiseshell print, croc or canvas.

Mango

Mango Tortoiseshell Beads Bag $50

Pixie Market

Pixie Market Black Croc Mini Bag $75

Net-A-Porter

Hunting Season Canvas and Leather Tote $595

Baguette

Dig up your baguette shoulder bags from the '90s as the nostalgic shape is already flooding the feeds of fashion girls.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Top Stitch Baguette Bag $39, Sale $29

Zara

Zara Crossbody Bag with Buckle $60

Net-A-Porter

Little Liffner Baguette Croc-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag $460

Pouch

As far as interesting silhouettes go, we're obsessed with pouch designs offered in a variety of shades and fabrications ranging from velvet to leather to suede. They're especially handy for evenings when holding a clutch can be a nuisance.

ASOS

My Accessories London Velvet Ruched Handle Mini Grab Bag $35

Clare V.

Clare V. Chou Chou $275

Shopbop

Manu Atelier Pouch $425

