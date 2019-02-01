Meghan Markle and Prince Harry didn’t let the snow stop them from visiting Bristol, England, on Friday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived a few minutes late to the city in western England, where the snow was coming down thick and the crowds were patiently waiting.

Meghan, who is pregnant with her and Harry's first child, stepped out in olive green heeled boots, despite the inclement weather, and covered up with a black maternity coat and a black scarf that was wrapped tightly around her neck. Harry sported gray pants and a black sweater over top of a white button-down shirt. The 34-year-old royal kept warm with a tailored gray overcoat.

The couple greeted crowds outside of the Bristol Old Vic Theatre who waited in the cold weather to get a glimpse of them.

PA Images

"I hope everyone gets a nice cup of tea after this!” Meghan told one woman. "Just happy to be here.”

The 37-year-old Duchess also explained why she and Harry were late, telling another well-wisher, “Sorry our train was delayed, but we tried our best to get here fast!”

As she greeted those waiting, Meghan even apologized for having cold hands in the frosty weather. The couple also chatted with local children, who were bundled up in the below freezing temperatures.

Getty Images

The nursery school children had princess costumes underneath their snowsuits - but some were more interested in eating their digestives! #Bristol#Harry#Meghanpic.twitter.com/OnX4ROZyKa — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) February 1, 2019

Following the meet and greet, the couple toured the newly renovated theater and dropped in on a workshop with local school children.

For more from the royals, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

See Meghan Markle as Theater Kid in Throwback Pic With Katharine McPhee

Meghan Markle Is the Epitome of Elegance in All-Black Outfit and Top Knot

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reported Feud Gets TLC Special

Related Gallery