Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reported Feud Gets TLC Special

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's reported feud is getting the TLC treatment.

The network will air a one-hour special on the duchesses' supposed rift next month, TLC announced on Wednesday, alongside the first trailer for Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?

Featuring interviews with royal experts like Katie Nicholl, Victoria Arbiter, Paul Burrell, Robert Jobson and more, the special will take a closer look at the lives of Meghan and Kate, as well as the relationships between their respective husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William. The show aims to determine whether there's any truth to headlines that the fab four isn't on such great terms -- and why.

During a recent interview with ET, Nicholl shared that Meghan and Kate's relationship just needed time to blossom.

"When Harry met Meghan, [as] the relationship was progressing, he was really keen to get Kate's stamp of approval. He wanted them to be close as sisters-in-law," she explained. "I think they're still in an early stage of their relationship. They're still really getting to know each other and there are many, many more years to come. A firm friendship could well blossom, I don't think it's out of the question."

"I think people forget these are still [the] early days and I think it's a matter of all of them trying to find their feet as a foursome," Nicholl continued. "For so long we had the royal trio -- Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate. Now, of course, we've got Meghan."

According to Nicholl, Meghan has definitely made an impact just as much for her "opinionated" nature as for her "diving" into royal work.

"Yes, it's ruffled the feathers of a few courtiers," she said. "Possibly Kate does feel a little eclipsed by Meghan, who's just come along to such huge media interests, public interests and being so successful from the start. But as I said, it is the early days ... of course, the Palace has tried to knock these rumors of attention between the four royals on the head."

Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War? airs on Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

