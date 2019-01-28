Looks like Valentine’s Day is a work day for Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the Duke of Sussex will be visiting Exercise Clockwork, 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle in North Norway on Feb. 14.

The official royal visit is to celebrate 50 years of Commando Helicopter Force and Joint Helicopter Command deploying to Bardufoss for extreme cold weather training.

Harry is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, and will be overseeing the training. He will be traveling without his wife, Meghan Markle, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Meghan recently told a well wisher at an event that she is due to give birth in late April or early May, which may be the reason she is foregoing international travel.

The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February. pic.twitter.com/73LASSDk4g — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

That doesn’t mean that the Duchess of Sussex has slowed down on her official duties. She and Harry are visiting Bristol, England, together on Friday, and the couple is also planning to attend the Endeavour Fund Awards on Feb. 7.

Last Valentine’s Day, Harry also showed up to an official event without Meghan, joining his father, Prince Charles, at a meeting in honor of the 2018 International Year of the Reef in London.

