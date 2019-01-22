What Anna Wintour Really Thinks About Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has a fan in Anna Wintour.

The Vogue editor-in-chief was asked for her opinion of the Duchess of Sussex as part of the publication's new web series, Go Ask Anna, and she didn't hold back when it came to praising the actress-turned-royal.

“I read somewhere that there were members of the royal household that were confused and upset that she woke up so early, at 5:00 a.m.,” Wintour says in the video, released on Tuesday. “She’s a normal California girl who gets up early and does yoga and meditates. She also sent a lot of text messages. I mean, what did they expect? That she was going to send messages via pigeon? I think she’s amazing.”

Wintour also opened up about Markle's May nuptials to Prince Harry, revealing that despite some thinking the former Suits star's Givenchy wedding dress was ill-fitting, she couldn't have been more impressed.

"The royal wedding had the whole world watching, and I think that her choice was brilliant. It was sophisticated, it was chic, it was grown up. It was an English designer [Clare Waight Keller], albeit one that was working for a French house, which in a way was a message to the world: 'Yes, I'm from somewhere else, but I belong,'" Wintour insists. "I thought she looked fantastic. The fact that she chose to walk down the aisle by herself, I also thought spoke for an independent woman."

As for recent headlines about Markle's supposed rift with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Wintour thinks that regardless of the rumors, the two women represent the future of the royal family.

"I think the two duchesses, the young duchesses, that they have in Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, are going to keep the royal family afloat, quite frankly," she shares.

In a recent interview with ET, royal expert Katie Nicholl said that Markle and Middleton's friendship just needs time to blossom.

"When Harry met Meghan, [as] the relationship was progressing, he was really keen to get Kate's stamp of approval. He wanted them to be close as sisters-in-law," Nicholl explained. "I think they're still in an early stage of their relationship. They're still really getting to know each other and there are many, many more years to come. A firm friendship could well blossom, I don't think it's out of the question."

"Possibly Kate does feel a little eclipsed by Meghan, who's just come along to such huge media interests, public interests and being so successful from the start. But as I said, it is the early days ... of course, the Palace has tried to knock these rumors of attention between the four royals on the head," she added.

