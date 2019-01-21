RuPaul Shuts Down Meghan Markle’s Haters in Epic Rant

RuPaul wants Meghan Markle’s haters to sashay, away!

The beloved TV personality opened up about the negative criticism the Duchess of Sussex has received in recent months, slamming those who have spoken out against the new royal during a Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"She is with child!” RuPaul said of Markle. “And the truth is all these people spreading all these rumors about her, they’re the problem! People wanna talk this. If they ain’t paying your bills, pay them b**ches no mind.”

In the past few months, Markle has been the subject of numerous British tabloid stories, accusing the Duchess of being “difficult” and talking about a rumored rift between Markle and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told ET that the two sisters in law are working toward a friendship.

“I think they’re still in an early stage of their relationship,” Nicholl told ET. “They’re still really getting to know each other and there are many, many more years to come. A firm friendship could well blossom, I don’t think it’s out of the question.”

