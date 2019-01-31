Meghan Markle's acting career began long before she starred on Suits!

Katharine McPhee took to Instagram on Thursday to share the most epic throwback photo with none other than the Duchess of Sussex from the play they performed in their adolescent years. The two are just a couple of theater kids in the pic, smiling wide in their costumes and bright red lipstick.

"Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT," McPhee captioned the snap.

Both McPhee and Markle were born and raised in Los Angeles, but had different routes to stardom. Markle scored a small part on General Hospital in 2002, and worked in TV before nabbing a lead role on Suits in 2011. McPhee, meanwhile, became a household name in 2006, after she was the runner-up on season five of American Idol. She later transitioned into acting roles, and maintains successful acting and singing careers today.

The 34-year-old Scorpion star is about to reprise her role in Waitress in London's West End, while Markle, 37, has given up acting after tying the knot with Prince Harry last year.

Markle has since thrown herself into her new duties as a royal -- with the Suits creator recently slamming rumors that she would return for the USA drama's upcoming final season. See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Is the Epitome of Elegance in All-Black Outfit and Top Knot

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Reported Feud Gets TLC Special

Meghan Markle Not Expected to Return for 'Suits' Final Season, Creator Says

Related Gallery