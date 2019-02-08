Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going on a babymoon! Well, sort of.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be traveling to Morocco from Feb. 23-25, according to a press release from Kensington Palace.

“This visit is at the request of Her Majesty’s Government,” the release states, adding, “Full details of the visit will be announced in due course.”

The couple will be visiting the African nation when Meghan is about seven months pregnant. The Duchess first revealed her due date last month, when she told one well wisher at an event that she was six months along and due at the end of April to early May.

The impending due date hasn’t slowed down the royals as they have continued carrying out their official duties with non-stop events, including their stunning appearance at the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday night.

While Meghan is deep into her pregnancy and her royal duties, she’s also dealing with rumors of being “difficult” and of a feud between herself and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. Watch the clip below to see how she’s handling the reports:

