Meghan Markle, or Rachel Zane?

The Duchess of Sussex appeared to be channeling her former Suits character on Thursday, when she stepped out with husband Prince Harry for the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Drapers' Hall.

Meghan -- who is expecting her first child with the Duke of Sussex -- wore a white blouse with a black pencil skirt, both by Givenchy, for the ceremony, which honored British servicemen and women. She completed the chic look with a pair of black-and-gold Aquazzura mules and her hair pulled back into a bun.

The maternity outfit resembles something the former actress would have worn on the set of the legal drama, as her character was a big fan of blouses, pencil skirts and heels.

Meghan left Suits at the end of the seventh season, along with Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest on the show, Mike Ross. When USA Network announced that the upcoming ninth season would be the legal drama's last, rumors swirled that some of the original cast members who had since left, like Markle, could possibly return.

However, Suits creator Aaron Korsh shut those rumors down earlier this month.

"We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us," Korsh told a handful of reporters, including ET, at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I would love it but I think it's pretty close to zero."

