Get ready to say your goodbyes to Suits.

USA has renewed the legal drama for a 10-episode ninth and final season, the network revealed on Wednesday. Suits is currently airing its eighth season, with the back half of season eight premiering on Wednesday night.

The series debuted in 2011, starring Gabriel Macht as a hotshot lawyer and Patrick J. Adams as his Manhattan law firm's new hire -- a guy with a passion for the law but no college degree. The cast, including Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres, went through major changes at the end of season seven, as Adams, Markle and Torres left the show. Katherine Heigl joined Suits in season eight, while recurring stars Dulé Hill and Amanda Schull were promoted to series regulars.

Torres went on to receive a spinoff for her character, while Adams and Markle have both been focused on family. Adams recently welcomed his first child with wife Troian Bellisario, and his former onscreen wife is expecting her first baby with her real-life husband, Prince Harry.

As for whether the stars would return for the show's farewell season -- including Markle, who was reportedly offered millions in charitable donations to make a cameo appearance -- creator Aaron Korsh said they just haven't figured it out yet.

"As of this minute, I don’t know which of our old original cast will be back and which won’t because we’re so early in the season. I can tell you that those things in the papers [about making a charitable donation to get Markle on board], I have no idea what they’re talking about," he told Deadline.

"I have not arranged for millions of dollars to be donated to anything on behalf of anyone so that I can tell you, but as far as the original people coming back including [Torres' character], Jessica, we’re so early in the season that we haven’t formulated what we want to do, so we can’t reach out to people before we know what we want to do," he added.

Suits returns Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA. See more on the show in the video below.

