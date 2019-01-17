Gina Torres' 'Suits' Spinoff Now Has a Title

The Suits spinoff starring Gina Torres now has a name — Pearson, according to multiple reports.



Naturally, the title is a nod to its lead character, Torres’ Jessica Pearson, a high-power lawyer who takes no prisoners. In the new series, Pearson is wheeling and dealing in Chicago politics, a particularly seedy world.

As fans know, Pearson’s transition from New York City to Chicago happened in the season seven finale of Suits, which worked as a backdoor pilot for the new show.



Joining Torres in the show are Morgan Spector as Mayor Bobby Golec, Simon Kassianides as the mayor’s driver, Bethany Joy Lenz as another ambitious attorney, Chantel Riley as Pearson’s cousin, Isabel Arraiza as Pearson's assistant and Eli Goree as the mayor’s press secretary.



Viewers also know that, besides launching Torres’ highly anticipated spinoff, Suits was also a big break for Meghan Markle before she struck up a romance with Prince Harry. In it, she played Rachel Zane, a senior paralegal at Spencer Litt before marrying Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams). She left the show (and acting altogether) after season seven to prepare for her new life as a royal.

Although the spinoff is set to premiere is this year, it doesn't have a premiere date just yet. Nonetheless, Suits returns next Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. EST on the USA Network.



