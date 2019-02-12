George Clooney is supporting Meghan Markle.

While attending the International Press Conference on Monday -- on behalf of his upcoming series, Catch-22 -- George defended Meghan and compared her treatment by the press to that of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

"I do want to say, I just saw this piece...They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," the 57-year-old actor said, according to Who. "She's been pursued and vilified. She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that [Princess] Diana was, and it's history repeating itself...and we've seen how that ends."

George's comments come after The Daily Mail published excerpts of a letter that the Duchess of Sussex, 37, allegedly sent her father, Thomas Markle. Thomas shared the personal letter, as well as his response, with the outlet. In the letter attributed to Meghan, she questions her father's motivations with the press, while Thomas' response has him defending himself.

"I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that... you're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere," he said. "She's getting a raw deal there. It's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that."

George and his wife, Amal Clooney, attended Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry last May, and have been rumored to be the future godparents of the soon-to-be royal baby.

"No, I'm now a father of twins, I've got enough sh*t," he quipped, referencing his 1-year-old kids, Alexander and Ella. "Literally, literally sh*t."

Watch the video below for more on the duchess:

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle's Father Shares Letter Allegedly From the Duchess

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s First Year of Marriage to Be Turned into a Lifetime Film

Meghan Markle to Visit Morocco at 7 Months Pregnant With Prince Harry

Related Gallery