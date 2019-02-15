Looks like you'll still get to see Meghan Markle on the big screen!

A movie the former actress is featured in -- called The Boys and Girls Guide to Getting Down -- has been picked up by the Artist Rights Distribution for North America, with plans for it to be released this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Duchess of Sussex is featured as a girl named Dana in the comedy, which was created by Paul Sapian and takes viewers through a night of clubbing and partying in Los Angeles. It's described by IMDB as "funny and somewhat outrageous," as it gives partiers tips about "how to approach potential hook-ups, avoid undesirables and basically have a good time without completely destroying yourself." Other cast members include Adam Pally and Max Greenfield.

The movie was filmed in 2010, long before Meghan met her husband, Prince Harry, and shortly before her big break as Rachel Zane in USA Network's legal series, Suits.

Meghan left the show at the end of season 7, along with Patrick J. Adams, who played her onscreen love interest, Mike Ross. Suits creator Aaron Korsh confirmed last month that it's highly unlikely that the former actress, who is pregnant with her first child, would make a cameo in the series' ninth and final season.

"We're not currently pursuing asking Meghan Markle to leave her position with the royal family and join us," Korsh told a handful of reporters, including ET, at the Television Critics Association press tour. "I would love it but I think it's pretty close to zero."

