Jesse Metcalfe is singing the Duchess of Sussex's praises!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 40-year-old actor at Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2019 TCA event in Pasadena, California, on Feb. 9 and he dished about his longtime acquaintance with Meghan Markle that goes back "many years."

"I think it's amazing. I think it's awesome," Metcalfe said of Markle's pregnancy with her husband, Prince Harry. "Obviously the news is flooded with all these negative stories and she just has crazy trolls and stuff, but hey, you know, screw the haters! I mean, who cares?"

"She's lovely," he added.

Despite his affection for the duchess, Metcalfe doesn't think he'll send her an invitation to his upcoming wedding to Cara Santana. "I don't think we'd probably invite her," he confessed. "That would really turn our wedding into a spectacle, wouldn't it?"

Cara Santana and Meghan Markle in 2014 Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Even if Markle doesn't score an invite to the nuptials, she may have inspired the couple to pick London as their possible wedding location.

"We were considering that, and I guess we still are considering it, because SoHo house has a property there that's amazing in the English countryside," he revealed. "We've had a lot of great times in London, so it's a place that's sort of near and dear to our hearts, but it's sort of a random location, really."

When he's not planning his upcoming nuptials, Metcalfe is busy starring on Hallmark Channel's Chesapeake Shores, which is gearing up to head into its fourth season.

"We have a lot of fun. The character I play is a lot like me," Metcalfe said of his character, Trace Riley, a country musician. "I was sort of involved early with the creative on the show and... I take a lot of pride in the show... It's a great gig."

Prior to his leading man role on the Hallmark series, Metcalfe played John Rowland, a gardener who has an affair with Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria) on Desperate Housewives. With the show nearing its 15th anniversary, Metcalfe spoke to the possibility of a future revival.

"Wow," he marveled over the decade and a half since the show premiered. "... It means I'm getting old, firstly! Should they reboot it? I don't know... what would be cool is if they did a movie, sort of like they did with Sex and the City, 'cause then I could be in it."

"But hey, you never know," he continued. "They could reboot it. It hasn't been that long, but it's a pretty iconic show so I think it would work."

