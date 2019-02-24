Gemma Chan Heats Up 2019 Oscars Red Carpet in Dramatic Hot Pink Gown

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan turned up the heat at the Oscars.

The British-born beauty turned heads in a billowing, floor-length hot pink Valentino Haute Couture gown -- and she didn't abandon function for glamour, striking a pose with her hands comfortably in the dress' pockets.

Chan, who stars as Minerva in the upcoming Marvel film Captain America, complemented her vibrant look with Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari sparkles. She's the latest celebrity at the Academy Awards going all in on the pink trend, with Helen Mirren, Sarah Paulson, Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet and Angela Bassett among those choosing the trendy hue.

The 36-year-old actress added a sweet detail with her Oscar look, pinning her perfect updo with a "Love" pin.

Chan bumped into model Ashley Graham on the red carpet and the two took a moment from the Oscar craziness to snap a few selfies and videos.

See more fabulous red carpet arrivals in the gallery below.

