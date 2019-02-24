Jason Momoa is here for "Momoa's Samoas" -- just save him some cookies.

The Aquaman star and his wife Lisa Bonet talked to ET ahead of the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, where they reacted to the entrepreneurial Colorado Girl Scout who used his name and photos to retrofit her Samoas cookies to be "Momoas," featuring the 39-year-old actor on the box.

"I love Girl Scout cookies, I was waiting to get some free ones. I’d love some," he said. "I want the shortbread -- and then you put those in the freezer and that’s the best way."

You heard that right, Momoa does not want Samoas.

"Yeah, I just want my shortbread cookies!" the movie star admitted. while Bonet joked, "I think he just wants his cut."

Meanwhile, between Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Momoa also reacted to all the love superhero movies are getting at this year's Oscars

"It’s fantastic, I mean, just for all the artists behind it," he said. "For visual effects, for cinematography, for direction -- it’s cool. It’s our modern mythology."

