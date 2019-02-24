The Cutest Couples at the 2019 Oscars

Love was in the air at the 2019 Oscars.

From Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet looking fierce in matching pink, to Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez slaying in bold designs, let's take a look at the most stylish couples at this year's ceremony.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Aquaman star and the former The Cosby Show actress can pull just about anything off, but they looked especially fierce on the Oscars red carpet in matching pink hues. Momoa rocked a bold velvet suit custom designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, while Bonet shined in a sleeveless fishnet dress also by Lagerfeld.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple was radiant in Tom Ford. Lopez wore a slinky embroidered mirror mosaic long-sleeve gown, while Rodriguez kept it equally interesting in a white cocktail jacket. A source tells ET that Lopez's dress is made of 5,523 individually laser cut plexi-glass components that's embroidered onto a stretch tulle base to create the artwork design of the gown. The intricate creation took eight weeks to make and two couture seamstresses to assemble and embroider everything together.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The notoriously private couple couldn't stop smiling at one another on the red carpet, with the supermodel looking sensational in a high-neck black gown with gold fringe. Meanwhile, Cooper looked handsome in Tom Ford.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

The talk show host dazzled in a playful Christian Siriano gown, with the Riverdale star looking dapper for their glam date night.

Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb:

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

The Vice star and his longtime love were dressed to kill in custom Armani. A bald Rockwell kept it classic in a black suit, while the gorgeous actress sported a sexy nude lace gown.

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone:

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The comedian looked amazing in a black-and-white pantsuit ensemble complete with a regal cape custom designed by Brandon Maxwell, with her bow tie-clad husband by her side.

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton:

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

The Bohemian Rhapsody stars and real-life couple walked the red carpet together, Boynton looking lovely in an off-the-shoulder dress in a vibrant deep purple hue. Meanwhile, Malek kept it classic in a Saint Laurent black suit.

Jordan Peele & Chelsea Peretti

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The couple looked chic in coordinating black-and-white outfits, with the Get Out director rocking shades on the red carpet.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh:

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Pharrell is known for his unconventional style and the 2019 Oscars were no exception. The musician chose a camouflage shorts suit for the occasion, while his model wife wore all black.

ET spoke to Malek on the red carpet, where he gushed about working with Boynton. Watch the video below for more:

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2019: The Complete Winners List

Oscars 2019 Live Updates: 'Black Panther' Wins Marvel Their First-Ever Academy Awards

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet React to Girl Scout Using His Name to Help Sell Cookies (Exclusive)

Related Gallery