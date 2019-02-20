Inside the Private Romance of Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Bradley Cooper has had an amazing awards season run, thanks to his critically acclaimed hit, A Star Is Born, and his girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk, has supported him all the way.

While the two have been linked together since 2015 and have a daughter together, 1-year-old Lea, little is known about their romance due to both stars being notoriously private. Let's take a look back at their love story.

April 2015: Cooper and Shayk are spotted on NYC dates

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, were first linked together in April 2015, when they were spotted attending a production of Finding Neverland together. Both stars were coming off of high-profile romances. Cooper and model Suki Waterhouse split in March 2015 after two years of dating, and in January of that same year, Shayk split from soccer pro Cristiano Ronaldo after five years of dating.

By May 2015, the two were totally together. The duo was snapped kissing in New York City after going to the late showing of Hamilton at the Public Theater. A source told ET at the time that Cooper was being "quite the gentleman" and wasn't afraid to be affectionate with the model, showering her with lots of PDA. The two were holding hands and "smiling and laughing" the whole time, and "seemed like a couple that are really happy together," the source added.

March 2016: Cooper lays a kiss on Shayk in public

Though Cooper was careful not to show PDA with past loves like Renee Zellweger and Waterhouse, he made an exception for Shayk. The happy couple showed up to the L'Oreal Red Obsession Party as part of Paris Fashion Week in March 2016 and were snapped in a passionate kiss.

Getty Images

July 2016: People are pretty sure Cooper and Shayk were fighting at Wimbledon

Cooper and Shayk appeared to be over the honeymoon phase at Wimbledon a few months later. A bearded Cooper was caught on camera speaking intensely to Shayk, who appeared to be dabbing tears out of her eyes, before crossing her arms and refusing to look at him. Not surprisingly, social media had a field day with the candid clip, speculating on what the two appeared to be arguing over.

September 2017: Shayk playfully grabs Cooper's butt in rare PDA appearance together

But it was all good again by September, when the model was snapped grabbing her man's butt during an outing in Malibu.

November 2016: Shayk is pregnant

ET confirmed that Shayk was pregnant with their first child together in November 2016, and she debuted her tiny baby bump at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 30.

Getty Images

Her burgeoning belly was also visible in February 2017, when the two were snapped during a romantic beach picnic in Malibu.

December 2017: Engagement rumors



The two sparked rumors that they were engaged when Shayk was spotted with a gorgeous emerald ring on that finger while out and about in Los Angeles.

March 2017: Shayk gives birth

Shayk gave birth to their daughter on March 21, and the couple decided to name her Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, according to her birth certificate.

May 2018: Cooper and Shayk make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

After three years together, Cooper and Shayk finally made their red carpet debut in style at the 2018 Met Gala. The two held hands as Shayk looked stunning in a gold Atelier Versace gown featuring a feather train, while Cooper looked dapper in Tom Ford.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

December 2018: Cooper supports Shayk at Versace fashion show

Shayk and Cooper have plenty going on in terms of their separate careers, and Cooper made sure to support his girlfriend at the Versace pre-fall 2019 fashion show at the American Stock Exchange building in New York, where she walked the runway.

January 2019: Cooper and Shayk make a fabulous pair at the 2019 Golden Globes

Shayk returned the favor one month later, when she showed her support for Cooper at the 2019 Golden Globes. Cooper was nominated for two Globes at the awards ceremony, where he looked handsome in an all-white custom Gucci tuxedo. Meanwhile, she looked incredible as usual rocking a curve-hugging gold Atelier Versace number that featured a thigh-high slit.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

February 2019: Shayk shares why she doesn't talk about her relationship

Shayk explained why she's all about her privacy in an interview with Glamour UK.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly," she noted. "I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

February 2019: Cooper thanks Shayk during BAFTAs acceptance speech

Cooper won the 2019 BAFTA Award for Best Original Music at the London, England, ceremony on Feb. 10, and took time out of his speech to thank Shayk.

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," he said.

And while the two didn't pose together on the red carpet, Shayk joined Cooper at the BAFTAs, looking chic in a black suit.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

February 2019: Cooper and Shayk touch down in NYC after big wins at BAFTAs and GRAMMYs

Cooper and Shayk have been together almost every step of the way during awards season -- except for the SAG Awards, which she missed due to a work event in Russia -- and it's not changing anytime soon. The couple was snapped touching down at JFK Airport in New York City on Feb. 12 ahead of the Oscars on Feb 24. On Feb. 14, the two were back in L.A., where they enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant.

ET spoke to Shayk last April, when she shared her surprising secret to getting back in shape after giving birth to daughter Lea.

