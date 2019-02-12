Bradley Cooper has returned to the U.S. following his big weekend of awards show wins.

Cooper and his love, Irina Shayk, were snapped touching down at JFK Airport in New York City early Tuesday morning.

Cooper, 44, sported a dark puffer jacket, cargo pants and baseball cap worn backwards, while Shayk, 33, showed few signs of getting off a long-haul flight, looking flawless in a tan trench coat, brown turtleneck, boots and brown leggings.

The couple was fresh from the 2019 BAFTA Awards, where Cooper’s directorial and acting project, A Star Is Born, was nominated for seven awards and took home one for Best Original Music.

While taking the stage at the London, England, ceremony, Cooper dedicated the win (which also went to Lady Gaga and Lukas Nelson) to both Shayk and Gaga.

"I got to fulfill a dream I never thought would happen," he said. "I share this with Lady Gaga tonight, the music was the heartbeat of this film."

"I also need to thank Irina for putting up with me while I was trying to make music in our basement for a year," continued Cooper, who has a 1-year-old daughter, Lea De Saine, with Shayk.

Meanwhile, Gaga was representing the A Star Is Born team at the 2019 GRAMMYs in Los Angeles, California, where she teared up while accepting the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Cooper, “Shallow," which also won for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

"I wish Bradley was here with me right now. He's at the BAFTAs," Gaga said. "I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addresses mental health issues. They're so important. And a lot of artists deal with that. And we gotta take care of each other."

