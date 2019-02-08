Bradley Cooper is getting emotional about his late dad.

In a sneak peek of his upcoming interview on Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist, the 44-year-old actor gets emotional when the host asks if he thinks about how his dad would react to his success. Cooper's dad, Charles Cooper, died in 2011 after a battle with cancer.

"Yeah. Sure. Yeah," he confirms through pauses to gather himself emotionally. "I don't know, man. It's part of life."

Cooper then puts his head down and appears to cry.

This isn't the first time the A Star Is Born actor-director has tearfully talked about his father. In an with Oprah Winfrey on her Super Soul Sunday series, Cooper recalls holding his dad as he took his last breath.

"It was everything. It was the biggest gift he gave me. The second biggest gift; having me, bringing me into this life, and then him allowing me to be witness to his passing was equally as huge," he says. "... When he took the last breath, I honestly felt like it went into me."

"I've never seen anything the same since," he continues. "And I stopped sweating stuff that I was sweating before that. I changed the way I was as an actor by, like, the next day. And I just started to live my life in a different way."

Cooper also discussed his dad in an interview with The New York Times last September.

“It’s a new reality,” he said of life after his father's death. “Everything, everything. It’s not even one thing, it’s a whole new world. And it was instantaneous. It wasn’t like, months later. It was like, his last exhale, and I was holding him, and it was like, everything changed.”

In the preview for the upcoming Sunday TODAY interview, Cooper also discusses his mom, Gloria Campano, and what she thinks of her son's success.

"My mom's funny because she always thinks everything is going to be a huge hit. I'm always like, 'Mom, no. This one's not going to work.' And she's like, 'No, Bradley, no. I'm telling you.' And I'm like, 'Mom, it's not going to work,'" he says with a laugh. "And so she started being like, 'Oh maybe I'm wrong.'"

"So now she does it with caution, which I kinda dig," he adds. "She's like, 'I don't know. It's tough out there'... She did, like, a total 180."

