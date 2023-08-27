Just some really friendly exes! As the summer begins to wane, Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper seemingly decided to go on vacation and catch some rays together.

Shayk, 37, took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share some snapshots from her beach outing, in which she can be seen posing topless next to some rocks.

The Russian supermodel carefully covers up her bare chest with her arm in the photos, while also rocking some dark bikini bottoms and what appears to be a sweater wrapped around her waist. She paired the sultry look with a pair of sneakers and white athletic socks.

In one photo, Shayk gazes out into the distance, enjoying the cloudless sky and idyllic scenery. In another shot, she reclines on the rocks, letting the sun wash over her.

Notably, Shayk also shared a snapshot of her ex, as he too enjoyed the sun sans shirt.

The black-and-white photo showed the 48-year-old A Star Is Born actor laying in a kayak on the water, holding his hand above his eyes to block out the sun, in what appears to be the same location as Shayk.

Cooper and Shayk called it quits in 2019, after dating for four years. However, they have remained close friends and co-parents to their 6-year-old daughter, Lea.

This latest outing, however, comes amid reports and rumors romantically linking Shayk with NFL legend Tom Brady.

A source told ET on Thursday that "Irina and Tom are having a great time together," though "it isn't super serious yet." That being said, the source adds that "they are enjoying their relationship" because "Tom is attracted to Irina and she's very into him."

Earlier this month, the seven-time Super Bowl champion and Russian model were ensconced at a swanky London hotel, with a source telling ET that they went to "great lengths to not be seen together." Brady arrived at The Twenty Two hotel after attending the Birmingham City match against Leeds United. The following morning, Shayk was seen exiting the same hotel, though she appeared to be keeping a low profile.

Both Brady and Shayk were seen leaving the hotel just two days later and five minutes apart, using separate exits. A source told ET that the pair barely left their room and ordered room service to avoid being seen.

Neither Shayk nor Brady have yet to comment on the romance rumors.

