Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk shared a Met Gala moment. The former couple -- who are co-parents to 6-year-old daughter, Lea -- were spotted chatting away during Monday's festivities.

Cooper wore a classic black tuxedo for fashion's biggest night, while Shayk was clad in a white Yohji Yamamoto gown. The theme of this year's Met Gala was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer. The dress code was "in honor of Karl."

The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Elsewhere inside the soiree, Shayk was snapped posing for photos with Imaan Hammam, and catching up with Emily Ratajkowski, Grace Elizabeth and Vittoria Ceretti. Cooper, meanwhile, was spotted talking with Anna Wintour's beau, Bill Nighy.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cooper and Shayk split in 2019 after four years of dating. The pair have appeared to remain on friendly terms since the breakup, even vacationing together last summer. They were most recently spotted together walking arm in arm in New York City last November.

Though Cooper and Shayk were seen together inside the Met Gala, they each opted to walk the red carpet solo.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Since welcoming their child, both Shayk and Cooper have kept her largely out of the spotlight. Last month, Shayk opened up about what they are teaching their daughter about beauty.

"Every time we send her to school, we’re like, 'Just remember kindness and love.' So I think that’s what true beauty is," she said in Harper's Bazaar.

"It’s not about putting on masks, putting on makeup, brushing your hair, putting on nice clothes. With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me," she added. "But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside."

RELATED CONTENT:

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk Still Have a Lot of 'Love for Each Other' (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Bradley Cooper Says He 'Cried Pretty Hard' Watching 'Guardians Vol. 3'

Irina Shayk on What She's Teaching Her Daughter About Beauty

Leo DiCaprio Seen With Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk at Coachella

Irina Shayk Says Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter Has 'No Filter'