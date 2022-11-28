Irina Shayk Says Her and Bradley Cooper's Daughter Has 'No Filter'

Irina Shayk's 5-year-old daughter, Lea, is keeping her humble. In the latest issue of V magazine, the 36-year-old model dishes on her little one's personality.

"My daughter has no filter," she says of Lea, whom she shares with her ex, Bradley Cooper. "I remember this Halloween when I was dressed up as Bettie Page, she looked at me and goes, 'No, take it off. It doesn't work.' I kind of feel like she keeps me grounded because she says what she thinks with no filter–I love it."

Shayk and Cooper have kept their daughter out of the spotlight, and when it comes to giving Lea the right foundation, Shayk says that it's all Mom and Dad. Which sometimes gives her the perfect out when she doesn't want to do something.

"You know, we don't have a nanny, so sometimes [when my friends suggest] dinner or a concert, they always say, 'We know what Irina is going to say,' 'We have no nanny.' They say it’s my saving line," she says inside the publication.

"But we choose not to have a nanny. Being a mom is one of the most amazing things ever. I've never imagined that I would enjoy it and love it so much. I feel like there is no better kind of love for anyone in this world, but the love for your child. It's just very special," she adds.

For the model, having a child has put the things that she spends her time on -- and the jobs she takes -- in perspective.

"Just being a mom, I’ve learned how to prioritize my time," she shares. "How to choose my jobs and always remember that family is the most important thing. That's how you keep going. I also don't want to lose myself, as I love working."

Sometimes, Lea doesn’t understand the importance of Mom going to work.

"I remember one day my daughter came back from kindergarten and she goes, 'Oh, you're going to work? I want you to stay.' And she starts crying and I said, 'Do you see that we have lights on in the house and we have food [on the table]? That's why Mommy and Daddy have to go to work.'"

Although Lea has a personality of her own, Shayk says she knows the type of woman she is encouraging her to become.

"I want to raise a woman and teach her how my grandmother and my mother taught me, where you have to work hard," she says. "Our daughter is being raised in different conditions, but you still need to set up boundaries. You can’t give her access to certain things [in order] for her to understand that you need to work hard to get something in your life. [After that], then I said, 'Look, Mama is going to buy you a present but if she doesn't work, we don't have money [to buy it].' And she goes 'OK, Mama, go to work.'"

Shayk and Cooper ended their relationship in 2019. However, in October, the duo was spotted walking arm in arm while running errands around NYC.

A source recently told ET that things aren’t romantic between the two and that they are just friendly exes and co-parents.

"Bradley and Irina are great co-parents to their daughter and love spending time together as a family and also just on their own," the source told ET. "They have a good thing going and still have a lot of love for each other. They have so much fun together whether they're just hanging out, vacationing, or going out. The connection and flirty vibe between them is strong and still very much there."

