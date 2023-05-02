Met Gala

Inside the 2023 Met Gala: See Lizzo, Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and More A-Listers Party the Night Away

By Sophie Schillaci
The stars let loose at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday. 

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto and many, many more were among the celebs in attendance for the high-profile New York event. After walking the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, guests were treated to drinking, dancing and general merriment -- including a performance by Lizzo. (And, for Gigi Hadid, some one-on-one twerking, as well!)

See some of the highlights in the photos below. 

The theme of this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer.

The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Find more of Entertainment Tonight 's coverage from fashion's biggest night here, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gigi Hadid and Jordan Roth react as Lizzo performs onstage during The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Lizzo and James Galway perform onstage during The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Lizzo performs on a table during The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Imaan Hammam and Irina Shayk attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Mackey attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Doja Cat and Cardi B attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Usher, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images
Salma Hayek Pinault and Trevor Noah attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vanessa Hudgens and Lea Michele attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kristen Stewart, Sofia Coppola, and Phoebe Bridgers attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and Doja Cat attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jimmy Fallon and Pierpaolo Piccioli attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Gala Co-Chairs Dua Lipa, Roger Federer, Penélope Cruz, and Michaela Coel speak onstage during The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eva Chen, Ke Huy Quan, and Nick Jonas attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Rita Ora and Maluma attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cara Delevingne and Florence Pugh attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Keke Palmer and Quinta Brunson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ashley Graham attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jimmy Fallon, Gigi Hadid and Karen Elson attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Margot Robbie and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
James Corden attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Imaan Hammam, Emily Ratajkowski, Grace Elizabeth, Irina Shayk, and Vittoria Ceretti attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Jared Leto and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Cara Delevingne attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

