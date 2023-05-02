The stars let loose at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday.

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Fallon, Jared Leto and many, many more were among the celebs in attendance for the high-profile New York event. After walking the red carpet at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, guests were treated to drinking, dancing and general merriment -- including a performance by Lizzo. (And, for Gigi Hadid, some one-on-one twerking, as well!)

See some of the highlights in the photos below.

The theme of this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrated the full work and life of the late designer.

The dress code this year was "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event were Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Find more of Entertainment Tonight 's coverage from fashion's biggest night here, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks

