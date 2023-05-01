Love is in the air on the first Monday of May! A slew of stars coupled up for the 2023 Met Gala, held at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, for a celebration of fashion.

The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The dress code was meant to be "in honor of Karl," and a whole host of gorgeous couples came out to show off their best looks.

One of the hottest couples of the night was Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna dressed her baby bump in a gorgeous white gown by Valentino, complete with a hood made of embroidered white flowers and a long train. Paying homage to the late Lagerfeld, paired the look with a pair of white sunglasses, affixed with large, fake eyelashes.

Meanwhile, Rocky sported a black suit jacket and kilt, which he wore over a pair of jeans. A$AP paid homage to the Chanel designer as well, sporting a single black leather glove and some black shades of his own for the occasion.

Matt Winkelmeyer/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade also made a splash while walking the ivory carpet.

Union stood out in a stunning monochromatic crimson number, which included a red dress and matching full-length red leather duster. Wade, meanwhile rocked a similar vibe, going all-black with a sleeveless leather vest and black pants with patent leather black shoes.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy also hit the carpet together, marking the burgeoning couple's red carpet debut. The Vogue editor-in-chief arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday with the actor, and showcased her custom Manolo Blahnik look.

Nighy, who looked dapper in a traditional black tux, took his date's hand and escorted her to the top of the carpet, where she will stand with fellow co-chairs, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel, as they welcome guests to fashion's biggest night.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Click through the gallery below for a look at all the cutest couples at this year's Met Gala!

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Gabrielle Union Shares Which Kid Is Her Toughest Fashion Critic

Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Smith Make Met Gala Debut

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Make Red Carpet Debut at 2023 Met Gala