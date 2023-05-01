Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy Make Red Carpet Debut at 2023 Met Gala

Anna Wintour had a very special plus on during the 2023 Met Gala.

The Vogue editor-in-chief arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday with actor, Bill Nighy. Marking their red carpet debut.

Wintour, who serves as one of the event's co-chairs, showcased her custom Manolo Blahnik look as she posed for a few solo shots on the iconic steps.

Nighy, who looked dapper in a traditional black tux, took his date's hand and escorted her to the top of the carpet, where she will stand with fellow co-chairs, Penelope Cruz, Dua Lipa, Roger Federer and Michaela Coel, as they welcome guests to fashion's biggest night.

The fashion icon is a regular fixture at the annual event, however, Nighy's last appearance at the event was 2015.

The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

he dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

