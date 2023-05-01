2023 Met Gala: See Penelope Cruz, Emily Ratajkowski, Olivia Wilde and More
The world's biggest stars hit the red carpet on Monday for the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.
This year's dress code requested that guests style themselves "in honor of Karl," an extension of this year's Costume Institute exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." Dressed to the nines, stars from around the world did just that.
Cruz, 48, dazzled as she made her entrance wearing a light blue Chanel couture Spring/Summer gown from 1988, complete with a hooded veil. The dress featured gorgeous beading throughout, and and a corseted bodice that came together with a sequined belt.
Penelope Cruz stunned in bedazzled light blue Chanel couture Spring/Summer gown from 1988, complete with a hooded veil.
"This is a very emotional day, because we were very lucky to be able to spend time with Karl and I love him. I miss him so much, and to be here celebrating him is really special and emotional," Cruz told ET on the red carpet.
Chloe Fineman dazzled in a custom Wiederhoeft pink gown, hand embroidered with pink glass beads and a neckline of rosettes made of layered tulle and organza.
Olivia Wilde paid homage to Lagerfeld with a custom tribute. Gabriela Hearst, head designer of Chloe, reinterpreted one of Lagerfeld's dresses for Wilde's carpet appearance.
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour named Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer as her co-chairs for this year's gala. The annual celebration is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.
"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" honors the work and life of the late designer, featuring 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe, as well as his own personal line. The exhibit opens to the public on May 5 and will close July 16.
Following the theme's announcement in September 2022, the Met faced backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including an a 2009 quote, "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, Lagerfeld also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement. Lagerfeld died in 2019 at age 85.
Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.
