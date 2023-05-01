Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are nothing but supportive of daughter Zaya's budding fashion career, but at Monday's Met Gala, the proud parents had to step out for a glam date night of their own!

"Zaya's definitely jealous of us," Wade told ET's Rachel Smith with a laugh. "She thought she did something when she went to Miu Miu, the fashion show, but Prada, baby!"

Union added that her kids "of course" gave their seal of approval for their Prada-designed Met Gala looks, but offered a surprising fact about which child has the harsher eye for fashion.

"Kaavia's a tougher judge, but yeah, they both approve of these outfits," she shared of her 4-year-old daughter, noting she's a stricter critic than her 15-year-old big sis.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Union loves sharing a passion for fashion with all of her kids, with Wade teasing that his wife has been "begging" Zaya and older brother Zaire to attend school dances so she can see them in formal wear.

"Give me a homecoming, a prom," she pleaded, noting that Zaya did attend her winter formal in January -- Wade proudly shared pics from the night on his Instagram. "I got like, two dances but Zaya was like, 'I got you. I got you.'"

And they've got her, too. As the couple continue to support Zaya through her journey -- celebrating her legal name change and announcing their decision to move out of Florida in the wake of anti-trans legislation -- Union told ET that she hopes her daughter always knows they've got her back.

"Hopefully, she will remember that we love her and that we will never waver and that we haven't ever wavered," she said, when asked what she hopes her daughter carries with her into the future. "We are ten toes down on all of our children, and love should always lead. So hopefully, she brings that into her adulthood."

The 2023 Met Gala takes place on May 1 in New York City. The theme this year is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwyane Wade Explains Why He Moved His Family Out of Florida

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Sit Front Row for Zaya's Runway Debut

Karlie Kloss Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Met Gala

Quinta Brunson on ‘Taking It All in’ and 'Trying to Serve' at First Met Gala! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery