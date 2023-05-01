Talk about a debut!

Karlie Kloss revealed she's pregnant with baby no. 2 while at the Met Gala Monday night. Kloss put her bump on display in a black, long-sleeved Loewe gown which she accessorized with a bevy of pearl necklaces strung around her neck. She also added a few just below her pregnant belly, highlighting her growing baby bump.

The supermodel, who usually rocks a shorter, blonde 'do, opted to wear her long, brown locks in a low ponytail, which she topped with a big, black satin bow.

ET spoke to Kloss -- who is already a mom to 2-year-old Levi, with her husband, Joshua Kushner -- about why she chose to reveal her pregnancy at the Met Gala, and how she kept it under wraps for all this time.

"This is the most important night in fashion, of course, and I'm honestly surprised I could keep it a secret this long," Kloss said of why she decided to debut the news during fashion's biggest night.

As for how she kept her bump under wraps, Kloss said "big winter coats" did the trick.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kloss, who gave birth to the couple's first child back in March of 2021, had a more revealing look at last year's Met Gala, opting for lots of lace, plenty of cutouts and sequins throughout.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

