Jill Kargman's 2023 MET Gala look hits very close to home for the author. The "Momzillas" novelist attended the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala wearing her wedding dress -- one that Karl Lagerfeld himself designed for her over two decades ago.

Kargman caught up with ET's Rachel Smith on the red carpet, explaining, "This is my wedding dress from 21 years ago that Karl gave me. No one gets to wear a wedding dress twice, so I feel very lucky that I got to crack her out." The author said referring to the stunning long-sleeve white gown with black lace accents.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jill revealed just how much the Karl Lagerfeld-designed wedding dress meant to her on her wedding day through to today. The dress was a gift from the late fashion designer, whom she had known since she was 9 years old. Kargman says she keeps the original sketch of the wedding dress framed in her living room.

Sharing how she never believed she'd have the opportunity to wear the gown again, Jill gushed, "It feels like another fairy tale moment."

Jill was accompanied by her husband, Harry Kargman, at the first Monday in May event. Speaking of the deja vu fashion moment, Harry said, "I almost didn't want to see her until she showed up here, It's like the wedding all over again."

The 2023 MET Gala theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," is a nod to the late fashion designer and the interpretations of his repertoire. When asked what she believes Karl would think of the honor, Jill said candidly, "I know he was not one for nostalgia but you have to marvel how people put in effort."

