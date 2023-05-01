Ice Spice Makes Met Gala Debut in Sparkling White Gown

Seems like Ice Spice really was "chose!" On Monday, the rapper set foot on her first-ever Met Gala red carpet in New York City, reportedly following a personal invitation from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Isis Naija Gaston, donned a white sequined gown. The long-sleeved dress featured body contouring cutouts and a long train that followed behind the rapper as she posed for pics on the Galas cream-colored carpet.

Known for her curly orange hair, Ice Spice went for a sleeker look Monday, rocking her fiery locks in a long, straight style.

Her number one accessory wasn't a purse, which the rapper is known to bring with her to red-carpet events, but a bedazzled camera, which she playfully posed with while making her way up the Met Gala steps. She also wore Effy Archive diamond earrings and an Effy Classique white gold diamond ring to complete her get-up.

Ice Spice's appearance follows her recent announcement of a collaboration with Vogue and eBay. The "In Ha Mood" rapper is the face of a special Vogue-produced shoppable collection of various designer pieces, available on the online marketplace.

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"The first Monday in May: It's an iconic date that requires an iconic look. Ice Spice knows, which is why she partnered with us and Vogue to get her show-stopping look, as well as curate a collection of rare and unique authentic designer pieces," eBay's official Instagram account captioned a post announcing the news. "Vintage Versace? Iconic Fendi? Signature Moschino? It's a fashion lover's dream edit."

The collaboration is the latest in a series of partnerships for the young rapper, who recently starred in a new SKIMS campaign alongside PinkPantheress, Nessa Barrett and RAYE.

"I'm excited to launch this next generation of SKIMS shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists," SKIMS creative director Kim Kardashian said when rolling out the Vanessa Beecroft-captured campaign images. "Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress, and RAYE are super talented women and truly reflect our SKIMS community."

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes on July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches. The Chanel creative director died in February 2019. He was 85 years old.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl." The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Entertainment Tonight is on the iconic Met Gala red carpet, so keep checking back with ETonline for more coverage from fashion's biggest night, including all of the jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

