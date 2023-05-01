Emily Ratajkowski is back at the Met Gala. The 31-year-old model stepped out for Monday's annual event, and jokingly revealed her focus for the night while speaking to ET's Rachel Smith.

"Maybe tonight I'll meet my husband," Ratajkowski joked ET, after stating that dating amid her new single chapter has been "good" so far.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

The model split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in July 2022 after four years of marriage. Since then she's been linked to several stars including Brad Pitt, DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric Andre. Most recently, Ratajkowski was spotted kissing Harry Styles.

"Harry and Emily have known each other for a while and have always had a strong attraction to one another," a source told ET after the March make-out session. "Harry thinks Emily is cool and beautiful and has always liked her. For now, they're having fun together."

Shortly thereafter, Ratajkowski spoke out to the Los Angeles Times, saying of the kiss, "I'm definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen."

For Ratajkowski, Monday night was all about the girls. She stepped out for the Met Gala alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Tory Burch, the latter of whom designed her gown for the event.

"It's the best group," Ratajkowski told ET of her Met Gala companions. "We just came in a party bus together. We're very happy."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

This year's Met Gala theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer, who died in February 2019 at age 85.

The co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

