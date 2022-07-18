Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard Split After 4 Years of Marriage
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are calling it quits.
"Emily and Sebastian have split. They had been having issues as a couple for a bit," a source tells ET. "Emily is focused on herself and their son. Emily is adjusting to this change and plans to file for divorce soon."
The news comes after the 31-year-old model was spotted out in New York City without her wedding ring on July 14.
Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing on Valentine's Day in February 2018. That same month, they were secretly married at the courthouse in New York City. A few months later, she debuted her huge two-stone engagement ring on Instagram.
Then in March 2021, Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard became parents to son Sylvester Apollo Bear, who is now 1.
While the two have kept a pretty low profile throughout their marriage, Ratajkowski did speak to ET just after the two tied the knot, and shared what she liked most about being a wife.
“Getting to say ‘husband’ all the time,” she mused at the time. “It's so obnoxious that it's almost fun!”
