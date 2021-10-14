Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski and Gigi Hadid Love These Sustainable Jeans -- and They're Under $200

By Kyley Warren‍
Karwai Tang/Gotham/GC Images

If we're judging fall's hottest fashion trends by what our favorite supermodels are wearing (hint: we totally are), then consider the Cynthia Doodle High Rise jeans from Reformation to be *the pant* of the moment. 

These eco-conscious jeans offer a timeless lesson in style -- proving that sometimes the best outfits come from not taking fashion too seriously. And A-listers like Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski seem partial to the concept themselves.

Hadid was recently spotted wearing Reformation's scribble-centric jeans while out and about in New York City -- which the supermodel tastefully layered with a sleek Wardrobe NYC coat, golden sweater vest and a compact, latte-colored Loro Piana bag.

Gotham/GC Images

Just earlier this year, Ratajkowski was also seen rocking the pants in a photo which she shared to her Instagram. The 30-year-old supermodel and actress -- who frequently wears Reformation styles -- teamed the artistic pants with a delicate, cream-colored body suit and sporty Reebok sneakers.

Instagram/@emrata

The high-rise, white graffiti jeans are just the latest style in the "silly pants" trend which has managed to draw attention from some of Hollywood's most notable dressers -- and it's easy to see why. The Cynthia Doodle pant style, in particular, features classically feminine illustrations that depict everything from scribbled stars and flowers to strawberries and slogans which read: "Love Our Mother."

Best of all, the jeans are made from organic cotton and other eco-friendly fibers -- so you can look good and feel good in what you're wearing.

Ahead, shop the popular Reformation pant style that's loved by Hadid and Ratajkowski, along with other supermodel-approved styles from the sustainable brand. Plus, check out the JW Pei bag loved by Megan Fox and Ratajkowski, and shop Kendall Jenner's go-to facial mist from Mario Badescu. 

Nordstrom
With its slouchy fit and fun doodle-print design, this supermodel-approved jean is the most versatile style for fall.
$188 AT REFORMATION
$188 AT NORDSTROM
Reformation
Users love the refreshing update to this classic fall style -- complete with a form-fitting fabric and a collared neckline. Plus, the top was worn by Emily Ratajkowski earlier this spring.
$88 AT REFORMATION
Reformation
Breaking news -- these jeans are totally having a moment. The black and white, "silly pants" style has been spotted on Kendall Jenner and Kaia Gerber.
$188 AT REFORMATION
Reformation
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted wearing a similar style to this frock from the planet-friendly brand. This slim-fitting dress is flattering in any season.
$148 AT REFORMATION
Shopbop
Kendall Jenner wore this figure-flattering, little black number from Reformation while in Milan last year.
$128$26 AT SHOPBOP
Reformation
These Bella Hadid-approved pants are perfect for fall and beyond.
$118 AT REFORMATION

