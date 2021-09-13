Bella Hadid is proof that anyone can make an old trend cool again. The 24-year-old model and business owner was recently spotted embodying the peak "tenniscore" aesthetic while strolling around New York City, and fans and TikTokers (aka the real trendsetters of the moment) alike, were understandably very excited about her look.

While the prep aesthetic dominated the '90s, it seems Gen Z has found their own version of it in the "tenniscore" trend -- which include styles like polos, tennis skirts and even boat shoes. Hadid is just the latest in a long line of celebrities who have embraced the aesthetic as of late. And while the clothing is often meant to mirror that of an "old money" look, Hadid demonstrated just how to sport the athletic-inspired style on a budget -- with a $17 cooling bra, no less.

Peter Parker/SplashNews.com

The Boody Shaper Crop Bra -- which is crafted from bamboo viscose and features cooling, moisture-wicking technology -- is Hollywood's latest fashion obsession. Beyond Bella Hadid, stars like Kylie Jenner, Halsey and Emily Ratajkowski have all embraced the eco undergarment style, and it's easy to see why.

The bra's cooling fabric provides an ultra-smooth fit and removes the need for some of the less comfortable elements of traditional bras -- like wires and clasps. Not only does the bra boast an incredibly durable and breathable make, but it's also stylish too -- hence why so many celebs have opted to wear just the bra alone as a top.

Best of all? The Shaper Crop Bra is totally budget-friendly, and retails for just $17 on the Boody site.

Elevate your athleisure game and shop the Bella Hadid-approved cooling bra below. Need more supermodel style inspo? Check out the TikTok necklace worn by Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the TikTok Necklace Worn By Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner and More

Shop Bella Hadid's Favorite Face Mask On Sale -- In Tons of Cute Colors

Bella Hadid Wore a Wet Look White Dress on Instagram

Bella Hadid Stuns In Golden Lung Necklace at 2021 Cannes Film Festival