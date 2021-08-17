Bella Hadid's Instagram is basically a look book in itself. And in true supermodel fashion, the 24-year-old recently treated fans to a string of sexy snaps while in Ibiza that provide the most enviable style inspiration for your vacation wardrobe and beyond -- including a certain wet look white dress that leaves little to the imagination (and we're totally here for it).

Hadid paired a Di Petsa Wet Look Dress with a pair of Yeezys in an Instagram photo that has already garnered a lot of attention. Though this isn't the first time that the "wet look" style has made an appearance, as other celebrities like Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner have all been photographed in similar ensembles.

While Hadid's dress is definitely on the pricier side, there are plenty of wet look dress dupes that mimic the '90s-centric style on a budget -- including frocks from REVOLVE, Shein, boohoo and even Saks Fifth Avenue.

Get the look below and shop ET Style's best picks for embodying Bella Hadid's style -- from wet look white dresses to Sami Miro vintage jeans. Plus, browse through other white ensemble options for Labor Day and beyond.

GET THE LOOK:

Bella Hadid also posted a series of photos while sporting a baby blue, cut out top and vintage Porterhouse Straight jeans. Shop the outfit below!

GET THE LOOK:

