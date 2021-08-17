Shopping

Bella Hadid Wore a Wet Look White Dress on Instagram, But It's Her Jeans We're Craving

By Kyley Warren
Bella Hadid wet look dress
Bella Hadid's Instagram is basically a look book in itself. And in true supermodel fashion, the 24-year-old recently treated fans to a string of sexy snaps while in Ibiza that provide the most enviable style inspiration for your vacation wardrobe and beyond -- including a certain wet look white dress that leaves little to the imagination (and we're totally here for it).

Hadid paired a Di Petsa Wet Look Dress with a pair of Yeezys in an Instagram photo that has already garnered a lot of attention. Though this isn't the first time that the "wet look" style has made an appearance, as other celebrities like Megan Fox and Kylie Jenner have all been photographed in similar ensembles.

While Hadid's dress is definitely on the pricier side, there are plenty of wet look dress dupes that mimic the '90s-centric style on a budget -- including frocks from REVOLVE, Shein, boohoo and even Saks Fifth Avenue.

Get the look below and shop ET Style's best picks for embodying Bella Hadid's style -- from wet look white dresses to Sami Miro vintage jeans. Plus, browse through other white ensemble options for Labor Day and beyond.

GET THE LOOK:

Shein SXY Wrap Front Mesh Bodycon Dress
SHEIN SXY Wrap Front Mesh Bodycon Dress
Shein
Shein SXY Wrap Front Mesh Bodycon Dress
This bodycon, wrap dress relies on breathable medium stretch fabric to create its sexy, sheer look.
$14 AT SHEIN
Halter Backless Bodycon Ribbed Dress
Halter Backless Bodycon Ribbed Dress
boohoo
Halter Backless Bodycon Ribbed Dress
This backless dress can easily be styled up or down for your next night out.
$14 AT BOOHOO
X Revolve Mesh Dress
X REVOLVE Mesh Dress
Revolve
X Revolve Mesh Dress
Leave little to the imagination with this sheer mesh lined frock that's elevated by netted fabric.
$338 AT REVOLVE (REGULARLY $375)
Plus White Textured Asymmetric Ruched Dress
Plus White Textured Asymmetric Ruched Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Plus White Textured Asymmetric Ruched Dress
Pair this silhouette-flattering, asymmetric dress with your favorite pair of heels for a more sophisticated evening look.
$33 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING
Strappy Ruched Detail Mini Dress
Strappy Ruched Detail Mini Dress
boohoo
Strappy Ruched Detail Mini Dress
Show off your figure in this flattering, ruched mini dress.
$20 AT BOOHOO (REGULARLY $50)
Baby Pink Pu Bodycon Dress
Baby Pink Pu Bodycon Dress
PrettyLittleThing
Baby Pink Pu Bodycon Dress
Tap into the wet look dress trend with this glossy, baby pink number from PrettyLittleThing.
$33 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $48)
Amur Off-The-Shoulder Tie Dress
Amur Off-The-Shoulder Tie Dress
Saks Fifth Avenue
Amur Off-The-Shoulder Tie Dress
The tassel accents on this style add another layer of depth and shape to this off-the-shoulder mini.
$398 AT SAKS FIFTH AVENUE

Bella Hadid also posted a series of photos while sporting a baby blue, cut out top and vintage Porterhouse Straight jeans. Shop the outfit below! 

GET THE LOOK:

Sami Miro Vintage Porterhouse Straight
Sami Miro Vintage Porterhouse Straight
FORWARD
Sami Miro Vintage Porterhouse Straight
The dual-wash make of these jeans gives them an incomparable vintage vibe that's Bella Hadid-approved.
$395 AT FORWARD
Dusty Blue Brushed Rib Cut Out Elastic Long Sleeve Top
Dusty Blue Brushed Rib Cut Out Elastic Long Sleeve Top
PrettyLittleThing
Dusty Blue Brushed Rib Cut Out Elastic Long Sleeve Top
Keep it cool in this baby blue top with rib cut outs from PrettyLittleThing.
$7 AT PRETTYLITTLETHING (REGULARLY $35)
PacSun Two-Tone Blue High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
PacSun Two-Tone Blue High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
PacSun
PacSun Two-Tone Blue High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
Dual-wash jeans provide so much outfit versatility.
$60 AT PACSUN
Stradivarius Straight Leg Contrast Two Tone Jeans
Stradivarius Straight Leg Contrast Two Tone Jeans
ASOS
Stradivarius Straight Leg Contrast Two Tone Jeans
Double the denim tones, double the fun.
$46 AT ASOS
Handmade Colored Beaded Smiley Necklace
Handmade Colored Beaded Smiley Necklace
Amazon
Handmade Colored Beaded Smiley Necklace
Add some rainbow flair to your outfit with this beaded, multicolored necklace.
$9 AT AMAZON

