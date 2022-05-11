Shopping

The 10 Popular Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love For Summer

By ETonline Staff
Kate Spade Knot Bag Bestsellers
Kate Spade New York

It's no surprise ET readers are obsessed with Kate Spade. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true prices on both the regular Kate Spade main site and Kate Spade Surprise Sale site.

Ahead, we've gathered the best-selling handbags from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. From backpacks to tote bags, these handbags will liven up any spring outfit or summer dress.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade items our readers are buying the most. 

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Tote

The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. 

$248$174
Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Run Around Large Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade New York
Run Around Large Flap Crossbody

Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.

$278$222
Knott Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Knott Large Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
Knott Large Shoulder Bag

The large shoulder bag comes in two different colors (black and milk glass beige). Thanks to the leather bag's magnetic closure, getting ready to leave for work just got a little bit easier and more stylish.

$378
Spencer Gusseted Wristlet
Kate Spade Spencer Gusseted Wristlet
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Gusseted Wristlet

With a design like that, this wristlet bag in the color serene pink will give you the perfect excuse to gussy up (not that you needed an excuse). This wristlet is a zip-top bag with 3 card slots, and it includes the spade flower jacquard lining of course. 

$88
All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade All Day Large Zip-Top Tote
Kate Spade New York
All Day Large Zip-Top Tote

This handbag is the zip-up version of the All Day Tote above. The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote has three interior slip pockets, as well as one interior zip-up pocket. It's perfect for keeping your every day essentials organized.  

$328
Essential Medium Backpack
Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack
Kate Spade New York
Essential Medium Backpack

If purses, crossbodies and wristlets aren't your bags of choice, then this Essential Medium Backpack might grab your attention.

$328
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag

The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag has been a popular product since 1993. And we can see why this shoulder bag has been the reigning queen of Kate Spade New York handbags. After all, it's a modern adaptation to the iconic mini shoulder bag from the '90s.

$178
Spencer Small Dome Cosmetic Case
Kate Spade Spencer Small Dome Cosmetic Case
Kate Spade New York
Spencer Small Dome Cosmetic Case

This cosmetics bag is made from durable saffiano leather, which can handle drops without getting covered with scuffs and other marks. Everyone needs a sturdy and stylish makeup bag. 

$78
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote
Kate Spade Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote
Kate Spade New York
Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Market Medium Tote

Looking for a handbag with an intricate pattern to change up your closet full of single-tone totes and purses? Then this floral jacquard-print tote might be a great addition to your wardrobe.

$298
Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder
Kate Spade Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder
Kate Spade New York
Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder

The slim Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder is a great alternative to a bulky wallet. Pair this with a Kate Spade New York handbag, or gift it to a special man in your life. 

$78

