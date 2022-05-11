The 10 Popular Kate Spade Handbags That Our Readers Love For Summer
It's no surprise ET readers are obsessed with Kate Spade. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true prices on both the regular Kate Spade main site and Kate Spade Surprise Sale site.
Ahead, we've gathered the best-selling handbags from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. From backpacks to tote bags, these handbags will liven up any spring outfit or summer dress.
Ahead, shop the Kate Spade items our readers are buying the most.
The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade
The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet.
Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag.
The large shoulder bag comes in two different colors (black and milk glass beige). Thanks to the leather bag's magnetic closure, getting ready to leave for work just got a little bit easier and more stylish.
With a design like that, this wristlet bag in the color serene pink will give you the perfect excuse to gussy up (not that you needed an excuse). This wristlet is a zip-top bag with 3 card slots, and it includes the spade flower jacquard lining of course.
This handbag is the zip-up version of the All Day Tote above. The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote has three interior slip pockets, as well as one interior zip-up pocket. It's perfect for keeping your every day essentials organized.
If purses, crossbodies and wristlets aren't your bags of choice, then this Essential Medium Backpack might grab your attention.
The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag has been a popular product since 1993. And we can see why this shoulder bag has been the reigning queen of Kate Spade New York handbags. After all, it's a modern adaptation to the iconic mini shoulder bag from the '90s.
This cosmetics bag is made from durable saffiano leather, which can handle drops without getting covered with scuffs and other marks. Everyone needs a sturdy and stylish makeup bag.
Looking for a handbag with an intricate pattern to change up your closet full of single-tone totes and purses? Then this floral jacquard-print tote might be a great addition to your wardrobe.
The slim Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder is a great alternative to a bulky wallet. Pair this with a Kate Spade New York handbag, or gift it to a special man in your life.
