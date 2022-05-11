It's no surprise ET readers are obsessed with Kate Spade. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing, too-good-to-be-true prices on both the regular Kate Spade main site and Kate Spade Surprise Sale site.

Ahead, we've gathered the best-selling handbags from Kate Spade that readers like you have been loving. Handbags, of course, have been one of the items that Kate Spade fans can't seem to get enough of. From backpacks to tote bags, these handbags will liven up any spring outfit or summer dress.

Ahead, shop the Kate Spade items our readers are buying the most.

The Best-Selling Pieces From Kate Spade

All Day Large Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Tote The All Day Tote bag can hold everything and anything you would need for the day, and the metal clasp gives you easy access to everything in the handbag. It can even fit a 13-inch laptop or a medium-sized tablet. $248 $174 Buy Now

Run Around Large Flap Crossbody Kate Spade New York Run Around Large Flap Crossbody Crossbody bags are a convenient accessory for any look, and we think you'll adore this small crossbody bag with a big cover flap. The Run Around Large Flap Crossbody isn't just cute from the outside, it also has some chic jacquard lining on the inside of the crossbody bag. $278 $222 Buy Now

Knott Large Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York Knott Large Shoulder Bag The large shoulder bag comes in two different colors (black and milk glass beige). Thanks to the leather bag's magnetic closure, getting ready to leave for work just got a little bit easier and more stylish. $378 Buy Now

Spencer Gusseted Wristlet Kate Spade New York Spencer Gusseted Wristlet With a design like that, this wristlet bag in the color serene pink will give you the perfect excuse to gussy up (not that you needed an excuse). This wristlet is a zip-top bag with 3 card slots, and it includes the spade flower jacquard lining of course. $88 Buy Now

All Day Large Zip-Top Tote Kate Spade New York All Day Large Zip-Top Tote This handbag is the zip-up version of the All Day Tote above. The All Day Large Zip-Top Tote has three interior slip pockets, as well as one interior zip-up pocket. It's perfect for keeping your every day essentials organized. $328 Buy Now

Essential Medium Backpack Kate Spade New York Essential Medium Backpack If purses, crossbodies and wristlets aren't your bags of choice, then this Essential Medium Backpack might grab your attention. $328 Buy Now

The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag Kate Spade New York The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag The Little Better Sam Nylon Small Shoulder Bag has been a popular product since 1993. And we can see why this shoulder bag has been the reigning queen of Kate Spade New York handbags. After all, it's a modern adaptation to the iconic mini shoulder bag from the '90s. $178 Buy Now

Spencer Small Dome Cosmetic Case Kate Spade New York Spencer Small Dome Cosmetic Case This cosmetics bag is made from durable saffiano leather, which can handle drops without getting covered with scuffs and other marks. Everyone needs a sturdy and stylish makeup bag. $78 Buy Now

Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder Kate Spade New York Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder The slim Pebbled Leather Six Cardholder is a great alternative to a bulky wallet. Pair this with a Kate Spade New York handbag, or gift it to a special man in your life. $78 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Hottest Handbags for Summer 2022 That Are Equal Parts Stylish and Practical

Alo Yoga's First-Ever Anniversary Sale Is Happening Right Now: Shop Top Deals

The TikTok Coach Bag Is Back in Stock, Right in Time for Spring

Best Summer Dresses on Amazon Under $40

The 16 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon

19 Cute Swimsuits to Shop Before Summer Arrives from One-Pieces to High-Waisted Bikinis

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Best Amazon Deals on Sandals for Spring

The Celeb-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Back in Stock Today

The 12 Must-Shop Spring Deals from Tory Burch's Private Sale

J.Crew Swimsuits Are 50% Off Ahead of Summer — Shop The Best Styles

Best Amazon Deals on Alo Yoga: Get Up To 40% Off Leggings, Sports Bras & More

Nordstrom Drops New BTS Merch: Shop the Collection