Best Amazon Deals on Kate Spade Handbags, Totes, Purses and More

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade
Kate Spade

With Valentine's day just a week away, you might be looking for the perfect look for date night. Also, with the Spring season on it's way, now would be a good time for a wardrobe refresh! We're scouring the internet for the best deals on designer clothes and, of course, you can find a discount on just about anything from Amazon Deals, but right now we're zeroing in on Kate Spade handbags. 

Kate Spade is known for sophisticated handbags with youthful energy.

Case in point: The Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel. The leather bag is the epitome of a timeless handbag. The satchel features a pebble leather facade, an adjustable strap and interior pockets. The elegant shape is versatile and pairs well with a variety of looks. This style is a great spacious daytime bag or nighttime bag to carry all your essentials for work, running errands and traveling. But that's just one of the many Kate Spade handbags to explore! 

Looking for Valentine's Day gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2022 Valentine's Day Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for Amazon's Best Deals on Kate Spade: 

Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
This glittery tote can get anyone in the mood for holiday shopping! With a zip top, your essentials will be safe wherever you go.   
$249$150
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Wouldn't you be proud of your deal-finding skills with this bag from your favorite fashion brand?
$117$107
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag
This lightweight yet sturdy Kate Spade Natalia Tote Bag is the quintessential winter purse. 
$345$274
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Satchel
Elegant and classy, this satchel is a deal. Score up to $60 off this Kate Spade Leila Medium Satchel in select colors, while supplies last.
$200$164
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel Purse
This satchel is a classic feminine silhouette you'll love to carry with you all winter. 
$174$166
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
When it comes to the perfect gift, there's no going wrong with a classic black shoulder bag.
$295$268
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather -- what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 12 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.
$298$220
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
This adorable Kate Spade Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag is perfect for an errand day! 
$229
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Patterson Drive Small Dome Satchel Purse
The elegant Kate Spade Patterson Drive Dome Satchel is a classic for anyone's wardrobe. It comes in four great colors: black, rosy-cheeks, soft taupe and spruce.
$255
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Laurel Way Reese Leather Crossbody Bag Purse Handbag
This classic crossbody bag makes an excellent gift. 
$333
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
Amazon
Kate Spade Carson Convertible Crossbody Handbag
This handbag made with Saffiano leather is a steal. 
$120
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Large Adel Tote Bag
This Kate Spade purse is big enough for a laptop without being overwhelming in size or price. It's also a versatile designer bag that can go with a variety of shoes and women's clothing.
$200

